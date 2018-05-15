PM Dancila tells President Iohannis her objective is to uphold Romania's interests internationally

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told President Klaus Iohannis that as the head of the Executive, her main objective is to uphold Romania's interests and identify the best ways to consolidate our country's role and profile internationally, a press release of the Executive sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.

The premier and the president had consultations "on topics of foreign policy, developments in the Middle East, including the issue of the relocation of Romania's Embassy in the State of Israel.""On this occasion, Romania's premier stated that as the head of the Government, who has the main responsibility to implement the governing programme, including with regard to foreign policy, her main objective is to uphold Romania's interests and identify the best ways to consolidate our country's role and profile internationally. She highlighted that launching a process of analysis and assessment regarding the possibility to relocate Romania's Embassy in the State of Israel is meant to back the above-mentioned objectives, at a time when the United States, Romania's main strategic partner and ally has made that decision and several states are analysing this proposal," reads the release."The Prime Minister brought to mind that Romania's recent demarche at the EU level aimed to reconfirm the common commitment for a peaceful solution to ratify the existence of the two states - Israel and Palestine - and to avoid any one-sided measures, which might have the potential to compromise the peace process. The elements proposed by Romania were thus in line with the language and conclusions adopted by the European Council on 14 December 2017 and in complete agreement with the official stance upheld nationally, by Romania's president, included," the Gov't shows."In order to handle as efficiently as possible all these challenges, the adoption of a moderate and balanced position on behalf of all the actors involved is needed, and at national level, my presence today, at Cotroceni Presidential palace, is proof that this commitment and the desire for continuity in foreign policy are truly supported," the premier stated at the end of the meeting with the president, according to the same release.