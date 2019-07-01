PM Dancila to discuss actors' grievances with culture minister in attendance

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Monday that she wanted to discuss with actors the grievances that made them took to the streets, adding that Culture Minister Daniel Breaz would also be in attendance.

"Tomorrow, I will set a time for talks, to see what the grievances are. I want to call to the meeting the minister of culture, so that we can make the best decision," Dancila said at Parliament House at the end of a meeting of the governing coalition.

Hundreds of actors and culture workers on Sunday staged a protest rally in Piata Victoriei, Bucharest, dissatisfied with budget cuts that affect the cultural field.

"This is a protest against budget cuts that greatly affect the whole cultural area. (...) It is virtually impossible to keep decent basic activities running in the public theatre houses and, above all, placing under extremely precarious conditions some workers who are indispensable - technicians, dressing room attendants, stagehands - and affecting all contributors who have not been paid in months," says playwright Mihaela Mihailov.

President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday voiced solidarity with the artists who were protesting against "drastic cuts in the budgets of cultural organisations," saying that the culture field has been demoted to last place.