PM Dancila to meet Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet in Brussels on Tuesday, the future President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, a context in which the two officials could discuss both the portfolio that will go to Romania within the College of Commissioners, as well as to our country's proposals for the position of European Commissioner.

On 29 July, the head of the Bucharest Executive had a telephone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, on which occasion she expressed her interest in a consistent portfolio within the College of Commissioners, reflecting Romania's expertise.Last week, on a political visit to northeastern Iasi, Viorica Dancila explained why she proposed for the position of European Commissioner Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica.