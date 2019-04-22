PM Dancila, Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference discuss strengthening of EU-China partnership

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting with the first-ranked Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Zhang Qingli, and she conveyed the message that Romania will continue to actively contribute to the consolidation of the EU-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the exercise of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a press release from the government, during the talks were addressed the main topics of interest on the bilateral agenda in the context of the 70th anniversary in 2019 since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the People's Republic of China and 15 years since the establishment of the Ample Friendship and Cooperation Partnership.

The head of the government welcomed the dynamic nature of the political-diplomatic dialogue and of the economic, commercial cooperation, of the inter-human contacts, especially tourist, cultural and the twinning between cities and counties / provinces of Romania and China.

"In the context of Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila conveyed the message that Romania will continue to actively contribute to the strengthening of the EU-China Strategic Partnership and the implementation of the EU-Asia-Europe Connectivity Strategy adopted in October 2018," the statement said.

Several aspects of Romania and the People's Republic of China's candidacies were discussed in a multilateral system.

