PM Dancila: We are taking into account the Gov't restructuring in Parliament

The Social-Democrats are taking into account the restructuring of the Government in Parliament, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday. She also accused President Klaus Iohannis that, through his refusal to appoint the interim ministers, "he completely ignores the rules, laws and decisions of the Constitutional Court."

"I want to assure all that we are not afraid and we are taking into account the restructuring of the Government in Parliament," the PM stated before the beginning of the Gov't meeting.

She added that the Constitutional Court has already established that, under Decision No. 875/2018, the incumbent president has no right to randomly refuse the appointment of interim ministers and that they must be appointed so as to ensure the proper functioning of the Government until Parliament expressed on the reshuffle.

"This situation created by President Iohannis, who, through the refusal to appoint the interim ministers, completely ignores the rules, laws and decisions of the Constitutional Court, can have serious consequences for the citizens of this country and for Romania's relations with its foreign partners," Viorica Dancila showed.

According to the PM, President Klaus Iohannis's refusal to appoint the interim ministers "represents a constitutional and power abuse", which he does while being protected by the absolute immunity which he has before the law."