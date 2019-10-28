PM-designate: 225 votes for new Gov't; at least 9 other MPs who pledged to vote in favour

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said that 225 votes are ensured for the voting of the Government and there are commitments from at least nine MPs in this regard.

"There are 225 institutional votes of the political formations which announced their support. Today, still have voting commitments from at least nine MPs. However, as I explained, I engaged discussions with many individual MPs," Orban stated on Sunday.He said that the Liberals would further discuss with the Pro Romania MPs in order to convince them not to boycott, alongside the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the meeting of Parliament when the Executive is to be voted."We will further discuss with the Pro Romania MPs in order for them to effectively participate in, so the boycott which the PSD is planning doesn't happen, so that we have a normal investiture procedure," Orban showed.He was asked whether he would also resume discussions with Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta."To the extent to which there is openness from the other side as well," Ludovic Orban responded.