PM-designate Ciolos, after meeting leaders of PNL, UDMR and minorities: No conclusion reached

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Dacian Ciolos

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), stated, on Wednesday, after meeting the leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minorities, that no conclusion was reached.

"No conclusion was reached. I will have an Executive Bureau meeting," stated Ciolos.

The USR leader will hold statements at the Union's headquarters.

Dacian Ciolos met, on Wednesday, with the chairman of the PNL, caretaker Prime Minister Florin Citu, the chairman of the UDMR, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, and the leader of the parliamentary group of the national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian.

