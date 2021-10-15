 
     
PM-designate Ciolos cancels meeting with PNL, UDMR, minorities

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Dacian Ciolos

A meeting between Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, and the leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and national minority lawmakers has been cancelled, the Save Romania Union (USR) reported on Friday.

The announcement comes after a decision taken by the PNL leadership not to support Dacian Ciolos being sworn in office.

The PNL leadership decided to ask Ciolos to negotiate with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) to mount a majority needed for the government to be sworn in office, Agerpres informs.

"The Executive Bureau has decided that PNL should ask Dacian Ciolos to first discuss with the two parties to mount a PSD-AUR majority and find the 234 votes needed for the government to be sworn in office. If Dacian Ciolos fails to find the majority for the swear-in, PNL will start negotiations with all leaders of responsible parties, except for AUR, to find the best solutions for Romania," said Citu

 

