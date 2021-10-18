PM-designate Ciolos: This is a crisis cabinet, with determined people caught up in no calculations

This is "a crisis cabinet, with determined people" who are not caught up in any other calculations whatsoever, Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos said on Monday after submitting his cabinet's list and governing program to Parliament.

"This is no longer about mathematics, this is about politics and taking responsibility. The fact that we come before you and that we have submitted the government list and the governing program means that we are offering a chance and the lawmakers will now decide on it by their vote. This is a crisis cabinet, with determined people who are caught up in no sort of other calculations," Ciolos explained.

"I hope the hearings and the vote can be organized as soon as possible, right this week. I hope the joint Standing Bureaus of the Parliament Chambers take this decision today, because we are ready take the plunge, to get to work as soon as possible, if this government gets the Parliament's go-ahead," Ciolos said.

"A majority is built around a political project. We want to find solutions. The Save Romania Union (USR) is a responsible party, looking for practical, pragmatic and feasible solutions, not just on paper, or to help one person or another. What we are doing today is a sufficient sign of the responsibility USR commits to. This is how we have approached things so far. Of course, we also have our share of upsets and emotions, but you saw we steered clear of that, we didn't get this into play, we kept this out of the political decision and came up with pragmatic proposals without forcing the pride of one or another," Ciolos said when asked if USR will no longer enter negotiations with the National Liberal Party if the line-up proposed by him does not get the Parliament's vote.