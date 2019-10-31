PM-designate Orban: 330 km of the 479 km of BRUA gas pipeline already completed

Transgaz has already completed 330 kilometers of the National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor (BRUA) gas pipeline, a strategic project for the Romanian economy, said on Thursday Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, who attended the inauguration of the gas compressor station in Podisor.

This is the second investment objective in a month within BRUA after the inauguration of the station in Jupa."The energy sector can and must be the engine of Romania's economic development, however, it remains far from the potential. In the governing programme we recognise and support the role of Transgaz's strategic projects and, through this important company, whether we are talking about BRUA or Ungheni-Chisinau or gas from the Black Sea, we have the obligation to fight in order to make Romania a safe country in terms of energy," Orban said.He showed that BRUA project has a total value of 480 million euro, of which 180 million euro represent the grant provided by the European Commission."BRUA, phase I is one of the most important strategic projects of Transgaz, which will allow access to new sources and facilitate transmission of Caspian gas toward Central and Eastern Europe," the PM-designate continued.According to him, the pipeline enables the transmission of 1.5 cubic meters of gas in relation to Bulgaria and 1.75 cubic meters in relation to Hungary."Of the 497 kilometers of pipeline between Podisor and Recas, 330 kilometers are already completed. There are three compressor stations, of which the station in Jupa that was inaugurated on 30 September, the one in Podisor [inaugurated] today, 31 October and the one in Bibesti is in progress and respects the chart," the PM-designate added.Orban showed that BRUA is an extremely ambitious project, "representing the work of thousands of people in dozens of sites."