PM discusses with environmental activists and journalist documenting Suceava illegal deforestation

Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting at Victoria Palace, on Wednesday, with environmental activists Tiberiu Bosutar and Gabriel Paun and journalist Radu Mocanu, the Government informs.

Journalist Mihai Dragolea, who was filming the documentary about the illegal deforestation in Romania, was beaten, on September 16, by several individuals in the woods around the Cosna village (northeastern Suceava County). The equipment and recordings were destroyed. Along with him there was climate activist Tiberiu Bosutar, who was also beaten, but also filmmaker Radu Constantin Mocanu.

Four men, aged between 24 and 44, were detained following the aggression, and were later placed under judicial surveillance.AGERPRES