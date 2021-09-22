 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM discusses with environmental activists and journalist documenting Suceava illegal deforestation

F. P.
citu guvern

Prime Minister Florin Citu had a meeting at Victoria Palace, on Wednesday, with environmental activists Tiberiu Bosutar and Gabriel Paun and journalist Radu Mocanu, the Government informs.

Journalist Mihai Dragolea, who was filming the documentary about the illegal deforestation in Romania, was beaten, on September 16, by several individuals in the woods around the Cosna village (northeastern Suceava County). The equipment and recordings were destroyed. Along with him there was climate activist Tiberiu Bosutar, who was also beaten, but also filmmaker Radu Constantin Mocanu.

Four men, aged between 24 and 44, were detained following the aggression, and were later placed under judicial surveillance.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.