PM Florin Citu: I ask responsibility, performance from ministers

Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu asks of ministers "responsibility and performance", emphasizing that he does not accept requests for the additional allotment, in the budget rectification, of 40 billion RON, given that the budgetary execution shows that 20 billion RON remained unspent.

"I demand responsibility and performance from ministers. I do not accept requests for the additional allotment, in the budget rectification, of 40 billion RON, as the execution, at 6 months, shows that 20 billion RON remained unspent. Romanians must know that, in my mandate, we will not mock their money," wrote Florin Citu, on Wednesday, in a post on his Facebook pag, Agerpres informs..

