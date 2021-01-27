PM Florin Citu: Ordinance turning prefects into dignitaries has been approved

Prime Minister Florin Citu at the end of the government meeting on Wednesday informed that the emergency ordinance turning prefects into dignitaries has been approved.

"At today's meeting we have approved the government emergency ordinance turning prefects into dignitaries. (...) This is a project included in the governing programme of the coalition government and we have approved this emergency ordinance today," said Citu.

The government meeting's agenda included the modification of GEO No. 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code that turns prefects and subprefects into dignitaries.