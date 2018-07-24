PM Leo Varadkar: We are on safe hands with Romania at helm of EU Council

Ireland will work closely to help Romania succeed during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday at the end of the meeting at Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President Klaus Iohannis, in the context of his visit to Romania.

"There will be six months full of events. I have given assurances of the President of Ireland's commitment to work closely to help Romania succeed in its presidency [of the EU Council]. We are on safe hands in terms of having Romania at the helm. (...) Romania rightly considers the EU as a factor that will contribute to the increase of its prosperity. I wish you success on this path," the Irish official said.He said he invited the President of Romania to pay a visit to Ireland.I hope you can make time in your schedule of future activities, the Irish Premier said.Leo Varadkar mentioned that he is not at his first visit to Romania, "I was here as a student," he added.