PM Ludovic Orban: Soon from Targu Mures we'll be able to reach Bors on motorway

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday at the inauguration of the 3rd section of the Transylvania Motorway, between Iernut and Chetani, that soon from (central) Targu Mures it will be possible to reach (western) Bors on the motorway and that the Government is also interested that the inhabitants of Moldova and Bessarabia can reach the European infrastructure.

"The idea of Transylvania Motorway was born around 2002 (...) Soon Targu Mures will be able to reach Bors on the motorway and we are also interested, in equal measure, that our brothers from Moldova and Bessarabia can reach the European infrastructure on the motorway. For this reason we pay special attention to the area of Targu Mures - Targu Neamt which is under contract for carrying out the feasibility study, also to the section of Targu Neamt-Iasi-Ungheni (...) there is a motorway linking Ungheni [from Mures, ed. n.] to Ungheni [from Iasi, ed. n.]. We are also in the tender process to carry out the feasibility study and the technical project. (...) Infrastructure investments are a zero priority and we will allocate all the necessary funds to achieve the main infrastructure objectives as support for Romania's economic development," said Ludovic Orban.

The Prime Minister added that in order to speed up infrastructure works, the government has revised part of the legislation on public procurement.

"Moreover, we have already taken a few steps to adjust a little bit the law of public procurement and we will continue to use the expertise so that the procedures are as simplified as possible, not to falter due to impermissible delays owing to cumbersome procedures, to extensions of appeals, the resolution of disputes, either in court or at the CNSC the National Council for Solving Complaints], so that contracts can be signed as soon as possible, and they must be carried out in accordance with the contractual provisions," Orban said.

He noticed the work carried out by the Astaldi company on lot 3 of the Transylvania Motorway, but drew the attention of the builder of the section of lot 4, between Chetani and the Turzii Plain, that is being delayed, that if he does not comply with the new contractual provisions, measures will be taken.