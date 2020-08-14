PM Ludovic Orban: 'We'll have a budget deficit among the smallest in the EU'

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said Friday in southern Craiova that Romania will have a budget deficit "among the smallest in Europe", even if it reaches 8.5-8.6 pct as a result of the budget revision.

"Obviously the budget deficit will increase, it will probably be around 8.5-8.6 pct. Allow me, instead, to recommend you to follow the evolution of budget deficits in all European countries and see that we will have a budget deficit among the smallest in Europe. Of course other countries are in other situations, Germany for example has not registered a deficit in the last 10 years and can afford a larger deficit. Romania, on the other hand, had successive deficits, (it) had to borrow, those before us borrowed many times more expensive because of the lack of credibility and the sustainability of a larger budget deficit is extremely difficult," the prime minister said.

He said that the budget revision will be adopted at Friday's government's sitting, "if we have met the conditions".

The Prime minister is in Dolj County on Friday, together with minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca, minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu and minister of Youth and Sport, Ionut Stroe.

The first point of the visit was on the site of the Craiova - Pitesti express road, Section 1, where the officials checked the state of the works. The Prime minister also visited the Craiova Aircraft Factory, where he participated in the signing of the contract "Revitalization and modernization of IAR 99 Standard aircraft from the MApN equipment, in the IAR 99 SN configuration".

AGERPRES .