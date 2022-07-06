Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to pay visit to Hellenic Republic, on occasion of operationalization of Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a working visit to the Hellenic Republic on Thursday, on the occasion of the operationalization of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, informs the Government Press Office.

In the context of the visit, the Prime Minister will have a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The agenda of the visit also includes a meeting of the two official delegations and press statements of the two prime ministers.

During the afternoon, the Prime Minister will have a meeting at Victoria Palace of Government with John Hopkins, President and CEO of SMR developer NuScale.

The White House announced on June 26 that the US Government together with US company NuScale Power LLC (Tigard, Oregon) will provide USD 14 million to support engineering and design studies for the implementation by Romania of a SMR (Small Modular Reactor) plant.

AGERPRES