PM Orban: 30 years after 'Bridge of Flowers', Romania makes humanitarian gesture, of solidarity, for R. Moldova citizens

The Romanian government is making a humanitarian gesture, one of solidarity, for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, for the health system in this country, 30 years after the free passage of Prut River, said on Wednesday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, while attending the departure of the 20-truck convoy with sanitary equipment offered by Romania to the Republic of Moldova to support their fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Thirty years ago there was a free crossing of the Prut River, the border between Romania and the former Soviet Union, a demonstration known as the 'Bridge of Flowers', a demonstration attended by more than 1 million Romanians from both sides of the Prut and which was the symbol of the strong bonds of brotherhood, the symbol of strong ties throughout history between Romanians on both sides of the Prut. Today, when we celebrate 30 years of this symbolic moment, historically and emotionally charged, the Romanian Government makes a humanitarian gesture, of solidarity for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, for the health system of the Republic of Moldova, in order to be able to help our brothers from across the Prut in a difficult situation," Ludovic Orban said.

The Prime minister brought to mind the Decision of the gov't to allocate from the Reserve Fund the amount of 16.5 million lei for the granting of aid to the Republic of Moldova, consisting of "equipment, materials and medicines, absolutely necessary for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic".

The Bucharest Executive has specified that the humanitarian convoy with medical equipment for the Republic of Moldova will be accompanied by Interior Minister Marcel Vela and Health Minister Nelu Tataru, as well as by the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) the MAI secretary of state Raed Arafat.

The 20-truck convoy that is to arrive in a first phase in northeastern Iasi will leave on Thursday, in the first part of the day, for the Republic of Moldova, Orban concluded.