PM Orban about coronavirus: Gov't to adopt piece of legislation to accumulate stocks of materials necessary for prevention

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, announced that the Executive will adopt, in its Tuesday sitting, a normative act to accumulate the stocks of materials necessary for prevention in case of coronavirus spread.

"On Sunday the Committee for Emergency Situations met. The entire plan of measures that regards the prevention of coronavirus cases was established. We had to provide for isolation measures in the case of coronavirus situations. This plan will be put into practice immediately. (...) We are discussing the introduction of quarantine, taking all the measures that are imposed in such situations. You must know that at the State Reserves we found nothing, even though there was a legal obligation to ensure many categories of products. We will make the acquisition immediately. On Tuesday, we will adopt a piece of legislation that would allow the accumulation of the stocks necessary for all categories of materials, substances, so that we can firstly ensure prevention," Orban stated, on Monday, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the PNL with the Liberal parliamentary groups.

He claimed that, if at the European level there will be support for the temporary ban of foreign nationals coming from China being correct, applicable and in agreement with the European legislation, Romania too will take such a measure. AGERPRES