PM Orban about opening malls, parks, lifting hunting restrictions

The shops inside the malls that have external entrances will be opened after the state of emergency is lifted, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday.

"Certain specific situations have been presented, such as the case of malls where there are stores that have external entrances and that it is normal that these stores with external entrances, even if they are inside the malls, be opened, as will be, in fact pharmacies, food shops, laundries will be opened in malls - which have also been accessible during the state of emergency," said Ludovic Orban.

As for the decisions to close the parks, Orban said they were taken by the local emergency committees. The government has never banned people from entering the park, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday.

Still in the context of the measures during the fight against COVID-19, Ludovic Orban stated that it is important to allow hunting after May 15, especially for wild boars, given, among other things, the need to reduce wild boar populations to limit the spread of the African swine fever (...) but also for the protection of agricultural crops, because the excess of wild boars generates the frequent entry of wild boars on agricultural crops, which are also affected by the pedologic drought."