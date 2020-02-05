 
     
PM Orban, after adoption of censure motion: Gov't lands on its feet

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

Parliament is dominated by ''retrograde forces'', that have trampled on democracy, but the Government is landing on its feet, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after Parliament adopted the censure motion.

"A Parliament dominated by retrograde forces, (...) that has trampled on democracy, the fundamental interests of Romania, has decided today by censure motion the fall of the Government I am leading. As I have said before the motion, the Government is landing on its feet," said Orban.

AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
