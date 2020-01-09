PM Orban: CVM's closing depends on what we do in Romania

The closing of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) will depend on what is happening in Romania, on Thursday said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at a press conference at the headquarters of the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU.

Ludovic Orban added that he didn't talk with the EU high officials about the situation of the Special Section for the Investigation of Crimes in the Judiciary."As regards the CVM, I voiced our determination to transpose the recommendations included in the annual report and our belief that Romania will observe all the standards and good practices at European level in the Judiciary," the head of the Romanian Gov't said.About the above-mentioned special section for the investigations of crimes committed by magistrates, Orban said "You know the gov't's stance. We have endorsed a Memorandum with our stance in favour of disbanding the said special section".The Prime Minister added that the closing of the CVM is up to Romania."This is up to us. Obviously, the European Commission has another attitude towards the Bucharest officials and towards our Government and towards the president of Romania. They understand very clearly that a beneficial change took place in Bucharest, yet at the end of the day the closing of the CVM will depend on what we do in Romania."