PM Orban: Diagnostic priorities established by the National Institute of Public Health remain valid

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the diagnostic system established by the National Institute of Public Health will be maintained, in line with European and international recommendations.

"We are still pursuing the objective of increasing the diagnostic capacity. One caveat here: the National Institute of Public Health, based on the recommendations from the European Commission, has set up a diagnostic system, establishing which are the diagnosis priorities. All these diagnosis priorities remain valid," showed the prime minister in a press statement held at the Victoria Palace.He added that his goal is to strengthen the team at the Ministry of Health, to meet the challenges posed by the coronavirus epidemic, and also spoke about the importance of equipping hospitals with the necessary materials and equipment to ensure the protection of healthcare professionals, regardless of whether it is about units subordinated to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Transport or the local authorities."Our top priority is to purchase materials, equipment, devices, absolutely necessary to be able to protect hospital employees and hospital patients who are being treated for conditions other than the coronavirus. We continue to implement the plan of preparing hospitals for the treatment of infected patients. We are practically maintaining the same strategy that has been established and we are gradually preparing all the hospitals that enter the strategic mode, designed to treat the patients who are infected with coronavirus, preparing them for the moment when they have to enter the treatment mode," said Orban.