PM Orban discusses with HORECA industry representatives on new measures to support relevant entrepreneurs

On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with HORECA industry representatives, in which context it was agreed to analyze new fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the field, in order to reduce the effects of the health crisis, according to Agerpres.

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the talks focused on the impact of the decisions taken by the authorities to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as the measures to support the HORECA sector, in the context of the health crisis.

"One way to support the HORECA sector decided by the Government is to continue to pay furlough for employees during the period when the activity is suspended, the application of flexible working hours and the payment of a percentage representing 41.5% of the basic salary corresponding to each job kept at the resumption of the activity. Also analyzed will be fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the HORECA sector, so as to reduce the impact of the effects of the health crisis," the post reads.

The meeting at the Victoria Palace was also attended by the Head of the Prime Minister's the Chancellery, Ionel Danca, and representatives of the Ministries of Health and Finance.