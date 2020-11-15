PM Orban: Doctor injured reached Belgium; He benefits from the best conditions

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the doctor injured in the fire in Piatra Neamt-based hospital arrived at the "Regina Astrid" Military Hospital in Brussels and is being cared for in the best conditions.

"I can tell you about the hero doctor from Piatra Neamt that he arrived at the 'Regina Astrid' Military Hospital in Belgium. He was taken over. His health was assessed. He is in treatment (...) We pray for the health of the doctor and we can say that he benefits from the best conditions because the Military Hospital "Regina Astrid" is one of the hospitals that has the highest standards in terms of treatment of large countries," Orban told a press conference.

In the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at the ICU section of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, ten people died and seven other people were seriously injured, including the ICU doctor on duty, who suffered severe burns on about 40pct of his body.