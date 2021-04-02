PM Orban: Draft on modification of justice laws wasn't discussed by coalition gov't nor been debated upon

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Friday said that the draft on the modification of the justice laws sent by Minister Stelian Ion to the CSM (Superior Council of Magistracy) was not discussed by the coalition government nor been subject to an ample public debate.

"The fundamental objective of the PNL, both in the period when we were in opposition and, especially now that we are in power, was to ensure the independence of the judiciary, to ensure a legislative framework at the level of European regulations and standards that will ensure the free access of the citizen to justice, will ensure the independence of the judiciary and allow the justice system to do justice to the citizens. The draft on the modification of the justice laws will have to be the subjected to an extensive public debate. The draft that was sent by the Minister of Justice to the CSM was not discussed by the coalition government and it was not subjected to an ample public debate, as required by the Venice Commission, both in terms of the justice laws and the criminal and criminal procedure codes. They need to be adopted through an ample debate and to truly represent modifications of the law that will ground a modern justice system, at the European standards," Orban said after a visit to the Official Journal.

He added that the draft on the modification of the laws of justice will be debated by the ruling coalition, by the society, professional organizations in the field.

AGERPRES.