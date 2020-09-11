PM Orban: Dynamic situation, many cases in which parents will stay at home with their children

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the situation regarding schools is a dynamic one and showed that there will be many cases in which one of the parents will be entitled to 75% of the salary to stay at home with the children who will learn online.

"Madam Minister Alexandru, let us be prepared with the procedures because it is clear that we will have many cases in which there are parents who have the legal right, according to the emergency ordinance, that if there is a situation in which the child stays at home, he participates in a form of online education at home, we ensure the payment for a parent of 75% of the salary and here we should have all the procedures in order. (...) There will be a dynamic situation now. The situation during the state of emergency and the state of alert until the school holidays was that everyone was online, now there is a very alert situation in which situations may arise in which, for two weeks, will have to ensure the respective right for parents in several localities in a county while there is the suspension of the courses in place," the Prime Minister called on the Minister of Labor, Violeta Alexandru, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The minister specified that all procedures are in place.

"We have managed this process at the end of the last school year. We already have a practice in this regard and we are preparing for situations that may arise. We do not want them, but we are preparing. (...) It is dynamic [ed.n. - the situation], but it is based on the County Committee for Emergency Situations that will trigger, as far as we are concerned, the whole payment mechanism for the parent," said Violeta Alexandru.