PM Orban emphasises gov't readiness to strengthen Franco-Romanian strategic partnership

Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday participated in a virtual "Grand Matinal Digital" roundtable conference organised by the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER) to celebrate the economic partnership between France and Romania, ahead of July 14, the French National Day.

The French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis also participated in the debate.According to the government, the conference focused on the need for post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery measures at the level of each country and also Europe-wise, with Orban mentioning on this occasion some of the economic, tax and social measures adopted in Romania to support the business community and contain the effects of the pandemic crisis. Special emphasis was placed on continuing and supporting French-Romanian cooperation."Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underlined the government's objective towards a competitive, investment-based economy, and welcomed the active contribution so far of French companies in various sectors of activity in Romania. (...) Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured the representatives of the French business community of the entire availability of the Romanian government to consolidate the Franco-Romanian strategic partnership by constant and efficient dialogue," the government wrote on its Facebook page.Leaders of CCIFER member and partner companies in the field of energy, health, finance and banking, technology, agriculture, culture, automotive, as well as of the French Institute in Romania commended the Romanian government's management of the COVID-19 crisis.Ambassador Ramis said that Romania is a dynamic market of the European Union and described as attractive the recovery plan unveiled by Orban for the coming period, which represents an opportunity from the point of view of French investors in Romania, the government also informs.