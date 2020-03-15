PM Orban: Even if I tested negative, I must isolate for 14 days

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that he must stay 14 days in isolation, even if the result of the coronavirus test he took was negative.

"Even though I was tested and the test result is negative, I have the obligation to stay in isolation for 14 days," said Orban.He explained that he decided to isolate himself in an official building and not at home, because there he has all the necessary things to exercise the prime minister prerogatives."I decided to stay in isolation in an official building administered by RAAPPS [State Protocol Patrimony Administration Corporation] (...), I decided to isolate myself here because this residence allows me to fully exercise the prerogatives as prime minister," said Orban.He said his family is at home.