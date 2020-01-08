PM Orban: Everything that has happened in the Republic of Moldova represents an involution

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that everything which had recently happened in the Republic of Moldova represents "an involution" and Romania cannot consider the current Government of this country as a serious partner.

"I have conveyed a message which is very well known to the European Union officials. After the censure motion filed by the PSRM [Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova], Dodon's party, which led to the fall of the Maia Sandu Government and subsequently to the creation of a PSRM Government, without the only clearly pro-European political force which had our endorsement and not only ours, and provided us the guarantee of a European journey for the Republic of Moldova, thus, everything that has happened in the Republic of Moldova represents an involution, which concerns us and, from our point of view, we cannot consider the current Government as a serious partner," Orban told a news conference at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU.He mentioned having requested both the European Commissioner for Enlargement and other European officials to look with "maximum circumspection" and "maximum exigency" upon everything that happens in the Republic of Moldova and "if the commitments which have been made regarding the European journey aren't respected, the EU, the European Commission shall act accordingly."