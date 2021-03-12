PM Orban: Exploitation of natural gas in the Black Sea - important for Romania's energy supply

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Liberal Ludovic Orban, stated that the exploitation of natural gas in the Black Sea is important for Romania's energy security, mentioning that a fund could be created from the taxes collected from these exploitations to finance major investments.

Orban met in Parliament on Friday with representatives of OMV Petrom to discuss legislative changes in the case of the Black Sea offshore gas exploitation project.

"Today I had a meeting in Parliament with Mrs Christina Verchere, Executive General Manager of OMV Petrom, and with Mr Alexandru Marinescu, Vice President of Regulation and Corporate Public Affairs of OMV Petrom, about the status of the offshore Black Sea gas exploitation project, as well as about the legislative modifications that will help in the development of this major project for Romania. The exploitation of natural gas in the Black Sea is important for the energy supply and energy security of our country. Also, the taxes that will be collected from these exploitations can be constituted in a fund to finance major investments, so necessary for the development of Romania," Orban wrote on Facebook.