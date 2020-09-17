PM Orban: Express way, even motorway for faster, smoother movement between Constanta, southern litoral

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Eforie on Thursday that the Government had foreseen a feasibility study for the construction of an express road or even a motorway that would allow the smoothflow of road traffic between the municipality of Constanta and the southern littoral resorts.

The statement came in response to a journalist's question as to what measures will be taken so that on the road linking Eforie Nord to Eforie Sud the road traffic is no longer crowded, especially on weekends in the summer season.

"We have foreseen the completion of a feasibility study for the construction of either an express road or a road to be on the motorway, which does not pass through the localities and which has links with all the resorts between Constanta and the southern border of Romania. This project will be carried out, it is clear that the need for this express or even motorway, which will allow rapid movement between stations, is a necessary project that will be carried out," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended a presentation of the coastal tourist sanding programme, a project financed from European funds, in the Eforie resort on Thursday.