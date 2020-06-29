PM Orban: Government's fundamental objective is to digitize ANAF

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Government's fundamental objective is to digitize the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF).

"ANAF does not have an IT digitization department. In charge of digitizing ANAF is a department in the Finance Ministry, which must probably digitize the Finance Ministry first. We will not wait for the establishment of a department. Here we have some very clear objectives regarding the ANAF digitization. We have taken steps in this regard. Small steps. On the other hand, you can't take big steps in six months, of which four months of crisis. Here there was funding from the World Bank for the digitization of ANAF. The money has not been spent. All business people were obliged to buy cash registers with online information transmission and ANAF has not bought for three years the servers on which the respective information could be centralized. (...) They took their scanners from customs but no scanner has ever worked, and they were bought as furniture because those who operated these scanners never had any interest in making them work. Our fundamental objective is the digitization of ANAF," said Orban at the Assembly of the members of the Coalition for the Development of Romania.

He specified that in the nomenclature of trades there is no one of application architect.

"It is an assumed goal, it will be carried out as soon as possible. We have already taken a few steps and these steps will continue," the prime minister assured.

Orban specified that the emergency ordinance that established the obligation for public authorities and institutions to communicate online with citizens does not only target the state of emergency and the state of alert.

"It is an ordinance that, if not amended by Parliament, generates this perpetual obligation, the obligation to purchase systems either on the intranet or applications that allow them, depending on the type of services they run, to be able to perform this is online," the prime minister added.

The head of government also said that the absence of digitization was felt in the field of health during this period.

"The application for the health card must be re-thought. If we had not extended the validity of the health card from July 1, all the insured persons would have remained uncovered," Ludovic Orban added.