PM Orban: Gov't Decision on extension of state of alert, on agenda of government meeting

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the government's decision to extend the state of alert is on the agenda of the Executive meeting and that in localities where the incidence of 3 COVID-19 cases per one thousand residents is exceeded, wearing a face mask will be mandatory in all open spaces, according to AGERPRES.

"The agenda will include as an important point of the government meeting the government decision on the extension of the state of alert. Yesterday we had the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, where we decided to propose to the Government the extension of the state of alert by another 30 days and to complete the government decision and the three annexes of the government decision on the state of alert with a few additional measures, which were already presented after the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations that took place yesterday. Mainly, wearing face masks becomes mandatory in certain categories of crowded spaces, such as bus stations, platforms, markets, fairs, stockyards, where there is no possibility to ensure the health protection physical distance, for an incidence between 1.5 per thousand and 3 per thousand. Upon the proposal of National Committee for Emergency Situations, in the localities where the index of 3 per thousand is exceeded, wearing a face mask in all open spaces, not only in crowded spaces becomes mandatory," the prime minister specified at the beginning of the government meeting.

A number of 4,016 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, compared to the last report, from as many as 31,318 tests performed at national level, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).