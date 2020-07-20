PM Orban: Gov't has done its job, I don't see why submitting a motion of censure

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said he saw "no serious grounds" for submitting a motion of censure, which would only be a "political" action, as the Government "has done its job."

"I don't see any serious grounds for submitting a motion of censure. The Government that I lead has done its job with devotion, dedication, a spirit of sacrifice. We have been working since dawn till night for months now, which is why it only seems to me that submitting now a motion of censure would only be a political action with negative effects on the democracy in Romania, and especially on the state institutions' capacity of dealing with the challenges of the epidemic and the economic relaunch," said PM Ludovic Orban on Monday.The PM, alongside several other members of the Cabinet, on Monday participated in the ceremony at the Monument to the Heroes of the Air in the Aviatorilor Square, organised on the occasion of the Aviation Day.