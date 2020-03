PM Orban: Gov't makes every possible effort to purchase protective equipment

The Government is making every possible effort to purchase the necessary protective equipment to combat the effects of COVID-19, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"Another important objective is the purchase of protective equipment, masks, gowns, visors, glasses, gloves, all protective equipment. (...) At present, demand on the international market has increased explosively, we are making every possible effort to buy these quantities. We have had 'n' contracts, 'n' offers, which, unfortunately, could not be honored because of decisions made by different companies or different states that did allow us to see through the contracts that were signed," Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday at a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace.