PM Orban: Gov't must change their mentality

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the public administration must get rid of the habits it has had so far, and the evaluation criterion of the person working in this field must be efficiency.

"The government and the administration must change their mentality, the entrepreneurial spirit must come into the activity of the government and be the main element. The action in society must be determined by the government. We need an administration that gets rid of the habits it has had so far, a digitized administration, an administration that knows how to say 'yes' instead of 'no', an administration that speeds up all the necessary procedures for endorsement, authorization, certification and for all other settlement procedures that take place through the administration. The evaluation of the person working in the public administration must be efficient, it must be the extent to which he/she has the capacity to process all the requests that come to him/her from the society, from the economic environment", Orban said at the presentation of the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan, document entitled "Rebuilding Romania".He added that in Romania the tender procedure lasts five years."We can no longer stand still, we are in the last year of the financial year 2014-2020, and those who were before us simply blocked the use of European funds for Romania's economic development, not only in transport infrastructure, but also in water and water infrastructure, sewerage, in all types of infrastructure that are financed through European funds and on important axes in which the no steps were taken", Orban added.