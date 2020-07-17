PM Orban: I demanded increased attention on public transport

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he demanded the Traffic Police and the State Inspectorate for Road Transport Control (ISCTR) to increase control on public transport within localities and counties, including inter-county, but also on transport provided to the employees of some companies, considering that outbreaks of COVID-19 were in some cases linked to the way transport was organised.

The head of the Executive had a videoconference at the Interior Ministry headquaters with the prefects and the heads of the institutions involved in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic."We have demanded that they pay more attention to public transport, both public transport in localities, such as subway transport, tram transport, trolleybus, bus, as well as intra-county, inter-county transport, but also on the transport provided for the employees of some companies, because we have found, in several situations, that we have some outbreaks that are not due to the companies and the work of the employees in the respective companies, but are due to the way the transport between home and work is organised. We requested the Traffic Police, the ISCTR to focus more on these entities that provide public transport, so that we are sure to observe the rules", said Orban.He explained that at present the authorities can impose fines and have the possibility to suspend or cancel operating authorizations for legal entities that do not comply with the rules of health protection."We had an analysis regarding the strategy of carrying out the controls, in which we asked them to carry out controls in the places where there is the greatest epidemiological risk (...)", added the prime minister.