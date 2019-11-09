PM Orban: I draw attention to all hospital managers to allow hospitalised citizens right to vote

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Saturday, launched a call on hospital managers to send mobile ballot box requests so that all hospitalised citizens be allowed to vote.

"I am drawing the attention to all hospital managers to make sure that all Romanian citizens who are hospitalised are allowed to exercise their right to vote and send mobile ballot box requests to each polling station which the hospital was distributed to," Orban said, after the meeting with Interior Minister Marcel Vela, at the MAI headquarters.

He brought to mind that there are over 37,000 MAI employees mobilised to ensure the good conduct of the presidential election.

"Over 18,000 polling stations and almost 15,000 centres of voting venues, teams of over 37,000 Interior Ministry employees of all arm branches are mobilised - Police, Gendarmerie, Border Police and the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations. Guard is ensured at all polling stations. Moreover, guard is ensured for all transports regarding electoral materials that have been distributed. Of course, at the moment of the meeting, the procedures of transmitting all electoral materials to all polling stations had not been completed yet, but the process is ongoing, only in eight counties and the Municipality of Bucharest the process hadn't been completed, but, as things are going, we have no doubt that all electoral materials will be distributed to the polling stations in due time," the Prime Minister said.