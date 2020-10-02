PM Orban: I reaffirm strong decision to back all projects of Bucharest City Hall

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reaffirmed the "firm decision" to support all projects in which collaboration between the Bucharest City Hall and the Government is necessary, according to Agerpres.

The prime minister said that, starting with September 27, even before the new mayor general took over the mandate, there has been "a dialogue, continuous analysis of all projects in which the collaboration between the Bucharest City Hall and the Government is necessary".

"I reaffirm the strong decision to support all the projects of the Bucharest City Hall, I reaffirm our commitment that all projects related to the Government, in which the Government is involved and which are necessary to solve the problems of the Romanian capital city be carried out professionally, seriously and very fast", Ludovic Orban said on Friday after the working visit made to the Ministry of Transport together with the mayor elect of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan.

In this context, the prime minister reiterated the commitment of the Executive to obtain funding for these projects.

He noted that important infrastructure projects, such as the new ring road of Bucharest, are "coming to life".

The head of the Executive stated that an extremely important feasibility study will also be carried out in the railway field.