PM Orban: If classes are suspended, parents will receive 75 pct of their salary to stay with children

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday evening, at private broadcaster Digi24, that if a school has its classes suspended due to COVID-19, a parent will receive 75 pct of their salary so they can stay at home with their children.

"If there is a case in a classroom, automatically 14 days classes are suspended, an epidemiological investigation is done. (...) If several cases appear, maybe 3-5 cases in a school, classes may be suspended in that school, for a period of 14 days. For this, we have provided a normative act, which we've already debated within the Gov't, by which we established that we will grant the aid given during the state of emergency, 75 pct of the salary, for one parent, so they can afford to stay home, during the suspension of courses, with their children. We've already thought of this option," said Ludovic Orban.

He said that the number of coronavirus cases in children will increase, as even before the start of school have already had a significant percentage.

"We must tell people, so they're prepared. Of the Romanians that got sick, the percentage of school-age children to get sick is 6.3 pct, without school being in. There was a spread of the virus in this category as well, in the school population. I am sure the risks are very small," the Prime Minister added.