PM Orban: Keen on having fully digitized document circuit for paperless Gov't meetings

In an intervention this Monday in the "Smart cities days" video-conference debate, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that he wants paperwork removed from regulation adoption procedures.

Moderator of the online debate, former Communications Minister Marius Bostan remarked that the PM has "a technology-laden desk".

"What you see here is the government's future meeting room. I am waiting for the digitization of the entire document circuit so that we no longer have papers stacked on the desk, but just the regulatory acts - on tablet or online - so that the procedures for adopting governmental regulatory acts become completely paperless," the Prime Minister replied.

Orban also stressed that the government is working to make up for the "lost time" in digitization.

"Unfortunately, the apps available for the big systems: the health system, the pension system, labor and social protection, those for public order or finance are very outdated, old, malfunction, are not interoperable, and cannot be accessed by local government representatives, for example. Therefore it's clear that the central government too needs a fast change in this direction, in the sense of digitization and introducing smart solutions, management systems that make it really easy to access any authorisation, any facility, any service that is provided by the central government," the PM said.

Ludovic Orban pointed out that the next few years will be crucial for digitization.

"If we get digital, we will develop. If we don't or if we digitize at a slower pace than currently required, we will create obstacles and even a developmental handicap. As for me and my colleagues, we believe in smart solutions for both the local and the central administration," said the head of the government.

Orban also stressed that in the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework Romania will have over 6 billion euros allocated for research, development, innovation.

"The way this blueprint is designed, we will have an allocation of over 6 billion euros in the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework for the thematic objective of priority 1 Smart Europe - ie for research, development, innovation - which also includes the part of smart solutions for the local government. This comes apart from the potential resources we will be able to access under the recovery and resilience facility known as the Recovery Fund. (...) Attention, speaking about the Recovery Fund: the project transmission, preparation and submission speed must be very high, because submissions are only possible in 2021 and 2022. It is obvious that all the local governments that will take office following the local elections must proceed to an inventory of the projects. Perhaps this is also the reason why we have set a precedent, namely we allocated money from the Technical Assistance Operational Program and the Large Infrastructure Operational Program from the current financial framework for the preparation of projects for the next multiannual financial framework and, possibly, for accessing funding from the Recovery Fund," Ludovic Orban said.