PM Orban: Most important objective - to reduce Romanian citizens' risk of contamination

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said that all the measures taken by authorities mainly aim to reduce Romanian citizens' risk of contamination with the novel coronavirus.

"We further take action on several very precise lines which are aimed at several essential objectives. The first and most important objective we have is to take care of the health, life of our fellow citizens, to reduce as much as possible Romanian citizens' risk of contamination," PM Ludovic Orban told a news conference on Tuesday at the Victoria Governmental Palace.