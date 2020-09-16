PM Orban: Official start of auction for 3rd segment of Pitesti-Sibiu motorway

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced, on Wednesday, that the auction for the design and execution of the third segment of the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway will start shortly.

"You saw the decision of the European Commission, which approved the financing of the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway segment. I am able to say that for the third segment Tigveni-Cornetu the auction documentation was approved by the National Authority for Public Acquisitions, it was sent to SEAP [Electronic System for Public Acquisitions - e.n.] and will appear in the journal of September 21-22. So, practically, it can be said that the auction for the third segment will officially start," said Orban in Pitesti, during a press conference.

He announced that progress was made also in what regards the fourth segment, between Cornetu and Boita.

"Next week it will be sent to the ANAF [National Tax Administration Agency - e.n.] for ex-ante control, granting approval for the documentation, also for the fourth segment Cornetu-Boita," the Prime Minister mentioned.

Ludovic Orban participated, together with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, in the signing of the contracts for segments three and four of the Pitesti-Craiova expressway. Previously, the Prime Minister visited the construction site of the future Polyvalent Hall.