 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: Official start of auction for 3rd segment of Pitesti-Sibiu motorway

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced, on Wednesday, that the auction for the design and execution of the third segment of the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway will start shortly.

"You saw the decision of the European Commission, which approved the financing of the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway segment. I am able to say that for the third segment Tigveni-Cornetu the auction documentation was approved by the National Authority for Public Acquisitions, it was sent to SEAP [Electronic System for Public Acquisitions - e.n.] and will appear in the journal of September 21-22. So, practically, it can be said that the auction for the third segment will officially start," said Orban in Pitesti, during a press conference.

He announced that progress was made also in what regards the fourth segment, between Cornetu and Boita.

"Next week it will be sent to the ANAF [National Tax Administration Agency - e.n.] for ex-ante control, granting approval for the documentation, also for the fourth segment Cornetu-Boita," the Prime Minister mentioned.

Ludovic Orban participated, together with the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, in the signing of the contracts for segments three and four of the Pitesti-Craiova expressway. Previously, the Prime Minister visited the construction site of the future Polyvalent Hall.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.