PM Orban: Pensions must be calculated based on contributivity

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday that PNL [National Liberal Party] had already made the political decision that pensions be calculated based on the principle of contributivity.

"This is the only right, correct principle, in which the person receives a pension depending on how much he/she contributed during the period in which he/she was active, except for service pensions, which is granted to the military personnel," the prime minister emphasized.

Therefore, said Orban, the Liberals do not agree with the amendments proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Adrian Solomon, the chairman of the Work Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, to the bill on eliminating special pensions, regarding athletes, artists and scientists.

"We do not agree with Solomon's amendments, who proposed, and unfortunately it has been adopted, the elimination of pensions for athletes, proposed the elimination of merit allowances for artists, for scientists, excesses that we cannot back. Of course, once the report is adopted, we have no guarantee that PSD, the inventor of special pensions, will change their minds," Orban told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.