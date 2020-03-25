PM Orban: Police profession has become even more dangerous in context of COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says that the police profession has become even more dangerous in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and calls on Romanian citizens to support their work by observing the laws in force and the rules imposed by the current health emergency, in a message addressed on the occasion of the Romanian Police Day.

"Today, March 25, is the Romanian Police Day, a day that, this year, confirms, if needed, the difficult and risky mission that the people of the law have for our citizens' safety. Especially now, when we are going through an unprecedented period for Romania and for the whole planet, we see the continuous involvement of the police officers in the almost unequal fight with an invisible enemy before whom we do not want to give up," says Orban in his message.The prime minister emphasizes that the state of emergency involves even more efforts from the Romanian Police."There are unprecedented measures imposed by many other states in our situation and that citizens must understand and respect. The profession of police officer is risky by definition, but in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic it has become even more risky because they are exposed to all the dangers of illness. They are on duty, on the street, for us, and we, in our turn, need to understand that all their efforts are for our good, our health and our safety. I urge you all to be partners and support their mission through a gesture of personal and social responsibility: STAY HOME!", says Orban.The prime minister sends his admiration and congratulations to the Romanian Police for all they have done so far."I value their work, wish them all health and give them all their support. Many happy returns to the Romanian Police and all the employees in its structures!", says Orban.