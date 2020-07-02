PM Orban, representatives of College of Veterinarians discuss relevant legislation

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros discussed, on Thursday, with the representatives of the College of Veterinarians about the legislation that regulates the activity in this field.

"The representatives of the College requested the support of the Government to ensure the necessary framework for the enforcement of Law 236/2019, which amends Emergency Ordinance 42/2004 on the organization of sanitary-veterinary activity and food safety, so that free practice veterinarians benefit as soon as possible from the monthly allowance of 10,000 lei that this law provides for. The application of this measure would come in support of veterinarians, especially in rural areas, where there is a need for a larger number of specialists in this field," the Government said on Facebook.According to the quoted source, another topic addressed during the meeting was related to the control of African swine fever, which is faced by some of the pig farmers in Romania and which affects all producers."Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underlined the Government's willingness to support the activity of the veterinary sector, given its importance for Romanian animal husbandry and food safety," the Government said.