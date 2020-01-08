PM Orban: Romania supports maintaining solid funding for cohesion and agriculture in future EU budget

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated he presented Romania's opinion regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, during his discussions with European officials in Brussels, where he specified that Romania supports maintaining a substantial funding for cohesion and agriculture in future EU budget.

He said the main topic discussed with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, was the multiannual budget of the European Union for 2021-2027."We have presented our viewpoints in respect to the budget and we've been informed about the latest developments of the discussions about the budget. (...) We've told them we plead for maintaining a solid funding for cohesion, to allow Romania use these funds to ensure economic development and help the Romanian citizens getting closer to the average income level; moreover, our main interest is to have solid financing for agriculture under both pillar I and pillar II, to ensure convergence in terms of direct payments per hectare, the "subsidy per hectare" as the Romanian farmers know it, to get as close as possible to the European average level. We are also very interested in the manner in which the Just Transition Fund will be established and used. We already know that the Green Deal has very ambitious objectives in terms of environment, especially for the countries that are not among the most developed European countries, for it implies costs, which is why Romania and other countries need financing to allow them to support the investments that will help them reach the objectives of the Green Deal," Orban told a press conference in Brussels.