PM Orban: Romanian citizens in UK today have guaranteed rights

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the Romanian citizens currently living in the UK have their rights guaranteed.

"Romanians who are today in the UK, have, in fact, their rights guaranteed, there are provisions in the agreement that guarantee their rights. For the European citizens who go to the UK after Brexit there still isn't any regulation yet, it will be the topic of subsequent talks after the UK leaves the EU. For now, we are in the phase in which the agreement is submitted to debate and approval in the European Parliament, the British Parliament," Orban told a press conference at Romania's Permanent Representation to the EU.He added that after the agreement ratification there would be discussions on subsequent agreements regarding the EU - UK relation, and these agreements would include possible provisions concerning European citizens who would go to the UK.