 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: Romanian citizens in UK today have guaranteed rights

captura Digi 24
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the Romanian citizens currently living in the UK have their rights guaranteed.

"Romanians who are today in the UK, have, in fact, their rights guaranteed, there are provisions in the agreement that guarantee their rights. For the European citizens who go to the UK after Brexit there still isn't any regulation yet, it will be the topic of subsequent talks after the UK leaves the EU. For now, we are in the phase in which the agreement is submitted to debate and approval in the European Parliament, the British Parliament," Orban told a press conference at Romania's Permanent Representation to the EU.

He added that after the agreement ratification there would be discussions on subsequent agreements regarding the EU - UK relation, and these agreements would include possible provisions concerning European citizens who would go to the UK.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.