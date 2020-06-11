PM Orban rules out spectators at soccer matches after June 15

At a meeting on Thursday with officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Health, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) and the Professional Football League (LPF), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the presence of spectators in the stands at the League I matches after June 15, when the competition resumes, is out of the question, adding that it is very complicated to control supporters in terms of keeping their distance.

"We wanted to have a discussion that would mark the beginning of the [Liga I]competition and to see to what extent we can have a collaboration and secure conditions for matches that minimise the risks of infection. I'm sorry that I closed them [sports competitions] down on March 12, but I could not do otherwise. In terms of resuming the championship, we were somehow faster than others, and I tell you from the beginning that the presence of spectators at matches after June 15 is out of the question. It's very hard to control ... because if you allow matches, supporters will come and it's super complicated to ensure rules of physical distancing or other things. We'll see if things go well; in a reasonable amount of time we can also talk about that," said Orban."My request is that you should try to secure everything you have discussed with the minister of health and the minister of sport. That is, to persuade the clubs to follow these rules, because it would be a shame for cases of infection to occur ... would put it [football] in a bad light. ..... but I think that if things are OK, that will be possible ... especially since you are also pathbreakers in terms of competitions. In a way, depending on the success of the re-opening of the football competition, then similar measures in other sports will probably be possible to take as well," Orban told the FRF and LPF officials.On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting at the Government House with Chairman of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Razvan Burleanu; FRF Deputy Chairman Octavian Goga; Chairman of the Professional Football League (LPF) Gino Iorgulescu, and LPF Secretary General Justin Stefan, also attended by Minister of Youth and Sport Ionut Stroe; Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, and Honorary Adviser to the Prime Minister for the organisation of EURO 2020 in Bucharest Gheorghe Popescu.The 2019-2020 edition of Liga I, interrupted on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume on June 12, with the first scheduled match being Universitatea Craiova v FC Botosani (Friday, 20:00hrs, EEST, 3rd play-off round).The football teams resumed their activity on May 15, when training in small groups under isolation conditions resumed.From June 1, outdoor sports competitions, except for contact sports, resumed without spectators, in compliance with the health protection measures established by a joint order of the minister of youth and sport and the minister of health.